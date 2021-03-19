Public input meeting to discuss proposed reconstruction project in Valley City scheduled March 25

A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 25 at Hi-Line Activity Center (HAC), 493 Central Ave N, Valley City, North Dakota. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the proposed road reconstruction project along 6th Street Northwest, from 5th Avenue Northwest to Central Avenue North, in Valley City. The public input meeting will provide opportunity for public input. Representatives from the City of Valley City, KLJ Engineering, and Moore Engineering will be present to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by April 9, 2021 to:

Chad Petersen, P.E. KLJ Project Manager 1010 4th Avenue Southwest Valley City, North Dakota 58072 ValleyCity6thStreetNW@kljeng.com

Note: Please Include “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The City of Valley City will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.