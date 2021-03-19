Orange City Receives Award for State Revolving Fund Project

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Orange City received the Outstanding Innovation & Design Award for the Orange City Holly Avenue Improvement Project (Blue Spring Nutrient Reduction Project) from the Florida Planning and Zoning Association, Surfcoast Chapter. DWRA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund provided a $7.7 million low-interest loan for the construction of gravity storm sewers, stormwater detention storage, stormwater and wastewater pump stations and force mains, reclaimed water mains, stormwater ponds, rain gardens, and exfiltration trench along nine major roadways in Orange City. The project will help resolve drainage problems, reduce nutrient loads in the Volusia Blue Spring Capture Zone and reduce sediment loads to Mill Lake and Marshall Pond.

