Nancy New and Zachary New Indicted in Federal Court
March 18, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor
Shad White made the following statement after a 17-count federal indictment was
unsealed today:
“I
am proud of the joint work we have done with federal investigators that led to
this indictment. We are continuing to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal
partners to advance this case, and today is another step toward justice for the
taxpayers.”
