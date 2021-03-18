Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
March 31 Women Veterans Conference Registration

Registration is now open for the Maryland’s Commitment to Veterans Women Veterans Conference.  

The purpose of the conference is to educate clinicians and service providers about the unique needs of women who are serving or have served in the U.S. military.  Speakers will be sharing stories of challenges and triumphs, as well as, providing insight into best practices and opportunities for serving our military and veteran women.  We hope you find this event enlightening and that it empowers you to serve women who have answered the call to military service in a meaningful way.

All registrants providing a mailing address will be receiving a FREE kit that will include a book and additional materials following the conference.  Please provide an address where mail can be received.

Date: March 31, 2021 Time: 8:00 to 4:30

Keynote Speaker: Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans

Register here.

