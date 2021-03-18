When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Western Mixers Produce & Nut Company of Los Angeles, California is recalling the following item:

Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins, 14 oz. because it may contain undeclared Peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins were distributed in: California; through Retail Stores, during the dates of: February 4, 2021 – March 11, 2021.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Peanuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

The company has corrected the Nutritional Panel and Ingredient Statement on their labels for the production and distribution of the product as FDA, ARO and Western Mixers continue with their investigations.

Consumers who have purchased Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins 14 oz., with reference to the above Lot numbers, are urged to destroy the product and/or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc. at: 1-877-230-8449, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 7:00 am (PST) and 2:00 pm (PST).

The Gelson’s Yogurt Peanuts can be identified as follows:

Package Size Package Label Product Detail Lot # On Pkg. 14 oz. Clear Plastic Clamshell Gelson’s Retailer: Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins 14 oz. #210330 Sell By Date: 02/02/22