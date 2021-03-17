Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) Offense: 500 block of 16th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in the 500 block of 16th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:31 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect struck the victim with a bat then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 44 year-old Gerald Roseby, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat).