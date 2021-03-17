Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,584 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is composed of FBI Agents, along with task force officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies within Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia announce an arrest has been made in a Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

Between March 2020 and February 2021, an investigation revealed the suspect transported and possessed images of child pornography.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, pursuant to a United States District Court arrest warrant 35 year-old Chancellor Karla, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and charged with Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography. Additional support on this case was provided by the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.