Arrest Made in a Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is composed of FBI Agents, along with task force officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies within Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia announce an arrest has been made in a Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

Between March 2020 and February 2021, an investigation revealed the suspect transported and possessed images of child pornography.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, pursuant to a United States District Court arrest warrant 35 year-old Chancellor Karla, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and charged with Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography. Additional support on this case was provided by the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office.