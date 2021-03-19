Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicles Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicles in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:13 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim then fired a handgun striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and vehicles were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/swKesh7z3MI

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicles, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.