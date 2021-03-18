Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 900 Block of Irving Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, February 8, 2021, in the 900 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:16 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle and the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

