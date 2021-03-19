Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the 1500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property. While patrolling the area, officers observed the assault and apprehended the suspect before he fled the scene.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 39 year-old Vishawn Blakey, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

###