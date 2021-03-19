Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1200 Block of C Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the 1200 Block of C Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:02 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/scQ9_56HsX8

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

