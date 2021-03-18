Fish and Game to provide two fishing events in the Magic Valley over spring break

With most, if not all, Magic Valley schools closed during the week of March 22 – 26 for spring break families are encouraged to take advantage of early spring weather by going fishing at a local pond or lake. To make it easier to go fishing, Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region will be hosting two fishing events for anglers of all ages in Hagerman and Burley during the week of spring break.

Fishing is an opportunity to create family memories.

The Take Me Fishing trailer will be at Riley Pond in the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday, March 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The trailer will be at the Freedom Park Pond on Thursday, March 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For those who don’t have access to fishing equipment, a limited number of fishing poles, bait, and some tackle will be provided, free of charge. Anglers who have their own fishing gear are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

If using department-owned equipment, a fishing license is not required. However, if anglers are 14 years of age and older and choose to use their own equipment they are required to possess a valid 2021 fishing license. All general regulations and daily bag limits will be enforced.

For more information about fishing in the Magic Valley Region call the regional office at (208) 324-4359.