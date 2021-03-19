Novel Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs succeed in the clinical trials: A status report by DelveInsight

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline is robust as various companies such as Ablynx, Cyxone, Oryn Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Sorrento Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, Kang Stem Biotech, Celltex Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Arthrogen, Baylx, R-Pharm, Astellas Pharma, Sanofi, Amgen, I-MAB Biopharma, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Kymera Therapeutics, UCB, and many others are developing therapies to influence treatment scenarios.

DelveInsight’s “Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 250+ pipeline drugs in the Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline landscapes. It comprises Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Rheumatoid Arthritis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline products.

Some of the significant features of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report

announced that its anti-TNFα Nanobody, ozoralizumab (ATN-103), is used to treat inflammatory diseases that showed excellent safety and efficacy results in the 48-week open-label extension (OLE) study worldwide. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) such as methotrexate, leflunomide, hydroxychloroquine, sulfasalazine ease the Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms and slow down its progression.

ease the Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms and slow down its progression. Biological treatments such as etanercept and infliximab are a newer form of Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment and usually taken in combination with methotrexate or another DMARD, and are usually only used if DMARDs have not been effective on their own. Also, supportive treatments such as Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy, and Podiatry benefit in alleviating the condition.



Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune disease, which causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.



Rheumatoid Arthritis diagnosis is difficult since many conditions cause joint stiffness and inflammation, and there is no definitive test for the condition.



Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment can help lessen inflammation in the joints, relieve pain, prevent/ slow down joint damage, reduce disability. However, there is no cure for the condition. But there have been several clinical trials that have shown potential treatments.



Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Drugs



Ozoralizumab by Ablynx

Ozoralizumab (ATN-103) is a humanised monoclonal antibody designed to treat inflammatory diseases and is developed by Ablynx. It is a trivalent, bispecific nanobody that potently neutralises Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF) and binds to human serum albumin to increase its in vivo half-life. It consists of two anti-tumour necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) nanobodies (TR2) and one albumin-binding nanobody (ARI) with an MW~45 kDa which was successfully developed preclinically. In a phase I study, ATN-103 showed good tolerability and subsequently was licensed to Pfizer. Taisho Pharmaceutical is carrying out the Phase III trial.



Research and Development

Phase III

NCT04077567: Taisho Pharmaceutical initiated an extension study of TS-152 in subjects with Rheumatoid Arthritis in October 2019. The purpose of this trial is to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of TS-152 in subjects with Rheumatoid Arthritis who have finished the previous study (TS152-3000-JA study or TS152-3001-JA study). The trial is currently active but not recruiting with an estimated enrollment of 401 participants and is anticipated to get completed by December 2022.



Results

Ablynx announced that its anti-TNFα Nanobody, ozoralizumab (ATN-103), for the treatment of the inflammatory diseases, displayed excellent safety and efficacy results in the 48-week open-label extension (OLE) study of the globally and Japanese Phase II trials in the treatment of patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis who have an insufficient response to methotrexate alone.



Scope of Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 200+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Ablynx, Cyxone, Oryn Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Sorrento Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, Kang Stem Biotech, Celltex Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Arthrogen, Baylx, R-Pharm, Astellas Pharma, Sanofi, Amgen, I-MAB Biopharma, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Kymera Therapeutics, UCB, and many others.

Phases: Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Rheumatoid Arthritis Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates





Molecule Types: Small Molecule Stem Cell Therapy Protein Antibody Gene therapy





Mechanism of Action: Tumour necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors Interleukin 6 inhibitors Cell differentiation modulators; Macrophage inhibitors Defensin modulators; Immunomodulators Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase inhibitors





Route of Administration: Inhalation Intravenous Oral Subcutaneous





Product Types: Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination



Key Questions regarding Current Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis?

How many are Rheumatoid Arthritis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Rheumatoid Arthritis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Rheumatoid Arthritis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Table of Contents

1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Report Introduction 2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Executive Summary 3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Overview 4 Rheumatoid Arthritis Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Rheumatoid Arthritis Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Ozoralizumab: Ablynx 7 Rheumatoid Arthritis Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Rabeximod: Cyxone 8 Rheumatoid Arthritis Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 ORTD 1: Oryn Therapeutics 9 Rheumatoid Arthritis Preclinical Stage Products 9.1 KT 474: Kymera Therapeutics 10 Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment 11 Rheumatoid Arthritis Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Rheumatoid Arthritis Analysis 13 Rheumatoid Arthritis Key Companies 14 Rheumatoid Arthritis Key Products 15 Rheumatoid Arthritis Unmet Needs 16 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Rheumatoid Arthritis Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Rheumatoid Arthritis Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight





































































About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.









