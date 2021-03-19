Route 366 Tarentum Bridge “Ramp B” Single-lane Closure Next Week in Tarentum

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane closure on the Tarentum Bridge “Ramp B” (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, March 22-26, weather permitting.

A single right-lane closure will occur on the ramp that carries westbound traffic from the Tarentum Bridge to Freeport Road on the northern end of the span over East 4th Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. A lane of traffic will be maintained as crews conduct drainage work in preparation of upcoming work on the ramp.

This $3.24 million bridge rehabilitation project will include new latex modified overlay, steel repairs, bearing and expansion dam replacement, concrete substructure repairs, and zone painting. Westbound single-lane restrictions will occur while crews work. Additionally, motorists can expect 15-minute rolling stoppages for bridge jacking operations in the spring and a 16-day full closure and detour for expansion dam and latex deck replacement in the summer. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2021.

