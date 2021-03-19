Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Delafield, Lexington Avenue Drilling Work Begins Monday in Aspinwall Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Delafield and Lexington Avenues in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, March 22 weather permitting.

Caisson drilling operations and bridge work for the Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange project will occur 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through late August requiring single-lane alternating traffic in the following locations: 

Inclement weather make-up work may occur on Fridays and Saturdays.

Please use caution if travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

