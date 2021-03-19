Delafield, Lexington Avenue Drilling Work Begins Monday in Aspinwall Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Delafield and Lexington Avenues in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, March 22 weather permitting.

Caisson drilling operations and bridge work for the Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange project will occur 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through late August requiring single-lane alternating traffic in the following locations:

Inclement weather make-up work may occur on Fridays and Saturdays.

Please use caution if travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

