Route 3005 Mayview Road Bridge Replacement Begins Next Week in South Fayette

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing replacement work on the Mayview Road (Route 3005) Bridge over a branch of Chartiers Creek in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, March 22 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, a portion of Mayview Road between Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Georgetown Road (Route 1010) will close to through traffic to allow work to begin on this $2.55 million project. Motorists will also see roadway narrowing on Mayview Road and Boyce Road near the intersection as crews conduct bridge replacement work, roadway widening, guiderail improvements, milling and paving, and signal upgrades. Additionally, single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as needed through the duration of the project.

The project also includes the installation of left turning lanes in each direction from Boyce Road to Mayview Road, and the addition of a right turning lane from northbound Mayview Road to eastbound Boyce Road. To allow this work to occur, two additional long-term detours will be required. Information will be provided in advance of the traffic detours.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

From the intersection of Boyce Road and Mayview Road, take Boyce Road heading east

Turn left onto Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Washington Pike becomes Morganza Road

Turn left onto Georgetown Road

Follow Georgetown Road back to Mayview Road

End detour

South of the Closure

Frank Gavlik & Sons, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is expected to be completed in mid-November of 2021.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

