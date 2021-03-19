U.S. 1 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bensalem, Middletown Townships

King of Prussia, PA - Lane restrictions will be in place at night next week for construction activities marking the start of the $110.9 million RC2 project to widen and improve U.S. 1 between the Neshaminy and Penndel/ Business U.S.1 exits in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, March 22, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, northbound and southbound U.S. 1 will be reduced to a single lane between the Neshaminy and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 exits for pavement marking eradication and restriping operations. If weather causes postponement of Monday night’s activities, single lane northbound and/or southbound lane closures will be in place on Tuesday, March 23, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning;

Wednesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 25, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, U.S. 1 will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews set construction barrier along the northbound and southbound shoulders beginning at the ramps on the north side of the Neshaminy Interchange through the Penndel/ Business U.S.1 split; and

Monday, March 22, beginning at approximately 8:00 PM, the two-lane ramp from southbound Business U.S. 1 (Old Lincoln Highway) to southbound U.S. 1 and Bristol Road at the Penndel/ Business U.S.1 Interchange will be reduced to one lane until late 2021.

Once the construction barriers are in place, crews will begin clearing operations and installation of environmental controls before starting large-scale excavation of the U.S. 1 northbound and southbound embankments.

In addition to the new lane restrictions, periodic nighttime lane closures also will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 for the ongoing RC1 contract to widen and improve U.S. 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and the Neshaminy Interchange in Bensalem Township.

Under RC1 and RC2 contracts, PennDOT is reconstructing, widening and improving nearly three miles of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $110.8 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 that is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Sections RC1 and RC2 are the first of three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #