Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Elizabeth Bridge (Route 51) over the Monongahela River in Elizabeth and West Elizabeth boroughs, Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions in each direction will occur on the Elizabeth Bridge and associated ramps from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through late April as crews from HDR Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct bridge inspection activities. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur on Route 837 under various ramps during the same time frame.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

