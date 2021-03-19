Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound Fort Duquesne Bridge Approach Lane Restrictions Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on the Fort Duquesne Bridge (I-279) approach from Route 65 and I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, March 22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions for bridge inspection work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according to the following schedule: 

  • Southbound I-279 approach to the Fort Duquesne Bridge – Monday through Thursday, March 22-25

  • Southbound Route 65 approach to the Fort Duquesne Bridge – Tuesday through Thursday, March 23-25

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the routine inspection.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

