Flag Lowering for the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area

Delaware Flag Status - half staff

President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 22, 2021 in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney has ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 22, 2021.

