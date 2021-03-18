Flags directed to be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday in memory of Atlanta area shooting victims

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum, in according with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden, has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Monday, March 22, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in remembrance of the victims of the March 16 shooting in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
