Governor Ivey Announces Locations for National Guard Mobile Vaccination Clinics

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the locations for the Alabama National Guard’s mobile vaccination clinics across 24 rural counties. As part of Governor Ivey’s activation of the ALNG to support the state’s COVID-19 response, beginning March 23, the mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties.

“Being from rural Alabama myself, ensuring folks in those counties have an easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to me. I am proud that our guardsmen stand willing to help our great state in any way, especially as we look to put this virus in our rearview mirror,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this great resource, and please remain patient as we continue working to get our hands on as many doses as we are able from the federal government. Be sure to help get the word out to your family, friends and neighbors!”

The ALNG is capable of fielding two mobile vaccination teams with a capacity of at least 1,000 vaccinations per site, per day (Tuesday – Friday), for a total of 8,000 doses each week. The Alabama Department of Public Health, local emergency management officials and law enforcement will also provide support.

Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week One

*Due to the nature of the mission, there will likely be adjustments made. Should any locations change, the ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any updates.

March 23: Covington & Sumter Counties

Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420 (Covington)

UWA Football Parking Lot (Sumter)

March 24: Coffee & Greene Counties

Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330 (Coffee)

Abandoned Airport: 435 Airport Road, Eutaw, AL 35462 (Greene)

March 25: Dale & Hale Counties

Ozark Civic Center: 320 East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360 (Dale)

Moundville Ball Park: Industrial Drive, Moundville, AL (Hale)

March 26: Henry & Perry Counties

Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 (Henry)

Marion Military Institute (Perry)

Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week Two

March 30: Dallas & Lowndes Counties

Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Avenue, Selma, AL 36701 (Dallas)

Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032 (Lowndes)

March 31: Bullock & Choctaw Counties

Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Avenue West, Union Springs, AL 36089 (Bullock)

Heritage Church of God: 161 Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908 (Choctaw)

April 1: Macon & Marengo Counties

ALNG Armory: 1101 Chappie James Avenue, Tuskegee, AL 36083 (Macon)

Old ALNG Armory Maintenance Shop: 2420 Alabama Highway 28 East, Linden, AL 36748 (Marengo)

April 2: Russell & Wilcox Counties

Chattahoochee Valley CC: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869 (Russell)

Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T.L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726 (Wilcox)

Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week Three

April 6: Butler & Conecuh Counties

Southside Baptist Church: 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 36037 (Butler)

Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401 (Conecuh)

April 7: Crenshaw & Monroe Counties

Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049 (Crenshaw)

Monroe County High School: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460 (Monroe)

April 8: Clarke & Pike Counties

SP Hudson Park: 115 Park Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451 (Clarke)

Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079 (Pike)

April 9: Barbour & Washington Counties

Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027 (Barbour)

111 River Road (Just off Hwy. 43), McIntosh, AL 36553 (Washington)

All rural mobile vaccination clinics will operate 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. These clinics will be open for all eligible Alabamians, free of charge.

While these distribution efforts are ongoing, the ADPH will provide all of the up-to-date details, including the specific clinic sites and other logistic information on their website. In the instance of severe weather and other similar circumstances, ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any and all updates.

At this time, appointments are not required. Individuals are asked to wear a mask.

