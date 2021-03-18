(Subscription required) She added, “The 2018-19 Court Statistics Report provided by the Judicial Council indicates, ‘The 3rd District reported the highest rate, 94 opinions per judge equivalent — 11.9 percent higher than the statewide average.’
You just read:
California Supreme Court won’t transfer cases from 3rd District, despite delays
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.