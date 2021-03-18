African Union Commission Chairperson Receives Letters of Credence Of H.E. MS. Jainaba Jagne, Ambassador of The Gambia to the African Union

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, received on 11 March 2021, the credentials of H.E. Ms. Jainaba Jagne, the new Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, at the AU Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The Chairperson and Amb. Jagne exchanged views on the agenda of the AU towards the realization of the institutional goals, focusing on priority areas such as Peace and Security, Regional integration, the AU Reforms and the theme of the year ‘Art, Culture and Heritage’.

The two officials also discussed issues pertaining to elections in the continent and the importance of the upcoming election in the Gambia. H.E. Amb Jagne recalled and expressed gratitude for the key role played by the continental organization in the peaceful resolution of the crisis that arose during the last elections in her country. The Ambassador also reiterated the willingness of her country to contribute troops in the AU peace keeping programmes.

In conclusion, H.E. Amb Jainaba Jagne conveyed an invitation to H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat to pay a second visit to the Gambia.