Pelosi Remarks at Virtual Annual Friends of Ireland Celebration

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi hosted President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland, for the virtual Annual Friends of Ireland Celebration. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:

Speaker Pelosi. Hello. As Speaker of the House, it is my honor to welcome so many friends, colleagues and leaders from Ireland and Northern Ireland to this virtual Friends of Ireland celebration!

A generation ago, two Irish Americans – President Ronald Reagan and Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill – began the special, bipartisan Friends of Ireland luncheon. The next year, they were joined by Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald – hence a tradition was born.

And this year we celebrate with an Irish American President of the United States, Joe Biden.

As we gather today to celebrate the feast of Saint Patrick and reaffirm our unbreakable bonds of friendship and partnership, it is a privilege to welcome our distinguished guest, Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Joining me in that welcome are so many champions for a strong U.S.-Irish relationship, including President Pro Tempore of the Senate Patrick Leahy and Co-Chairs of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, Richie Neal and Mike Kelly.

Now, let us begin with a blessing offered by Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts.

This year, the celebration begun a generation ago by President Reagan and Speaker O’Neill demonstrates its endurance. Even during an ongoing pandemic, we continue to come together – however virtually – to proudly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and reaffirm our special relationship.

This year, we proudly do so with an Irish American President of the United States.

Today, we warmly greet – virtually – the Taoiseach Micheál Martin to this celebration.

Whether as Lord Mayor of Cork, a TD, or a Senior Minister, Taoiseach Martin has dedicated his life to serving the people of Ireland. As Minister of Foreign Affairs during the Obama-Biden Administration, he was a trusted partner and critical ally to us in our work to strengthen the bonds between our two nations.

Today’s celebration is both an official honor and a personal joy for me. Personally, while I have no Irish grandparents, I have pride in having three Irish grandchildren: Sean, Ryan, and Liam Kenneally.

They were baptized at Kilquade Church in County Wicklow – and they always remind me of the exuberant spirit of the Irish people.

They are among the millions of Americans who share the President’s pride in their Irish heritage.

President Biden’s pride in his Irish heritage, marked by the values of faith, hard work and integrity, inform his strong, compassionate and trusted leadership, which he brings to serve the American people as our 46th President.

The pride that the President takes in his own heritage, enables him to respect the pride that others take in theirs and marks his presidency as one of inclusion.

Our nation has long recognized the enduring contributions that the Irish have made to our country: from our Founding Fathers to the leaders in government today, and in every aspect of American life.

Let us build upon our centuries of cherished friendships and partnerships, to advance progress, prosperity and opportunity for our nations and the world.

Let us work together to strengthen peace in Northern Ireland, reaffirm our commitment to the bedrock European-U.S. relationship, combat ongoing threats to democracy, and protect our shared future by acting boldly to defeat the coronavirus and address the existential threat of the climate crisis.

In honoring this proud U.S.-Ireland tradition, it is now my privilege to present the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

On behalf of the United States Congress, thank you, all, for joining us today to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the bonds of friendship between our nations and our people.

There is a saying that, ‘When the Irish sing and play, all who listen wish they were Irish too.’ In that spirit, thank you to the wonderful Séamus Connolly for your beautiful music.

We thank Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Joe Biden for your beautiful words of friendship, honoring the Friends of Ireland tradition.

May God bless Ireland and may God bless the United States of America.

