Floor Speech in Support of H.R. 1620, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks on the Floor of the House of Representatives in support of H.R. 1620, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:

Speaker Pelosi. Thank you, Madam Speaker. I thank the gentleman for yielding and again, for his extraordinary leadership. This is quite a day for you, Mr. Chairman, with the Violence Against Women Act and the ERA, among other pieces of legislation that you are bringing to the Floor. Thank you for the very prolific and excellent work of the Judiciary Committee and for yielding the time.

Here we are, Madam Speaker, dressed in white because it's Women's History Month, and we are wearing the color of suffragists as we come to the Floor on these two important matters – pieces of legislation. Earlier today, the Equal Rights Amendment and now the Violence Against Women Act. It's an historic day, as the House passes two landmark – potentially lifesaving – pieces of legislation on behalf of America's women. We do so, again, during Women's History Month.

I want to sing the praises of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Madam Chairman, who has been a relentless, persistent advocate for this legislation over time. Karen Bass, Gwen Moore and our distinguished Chair of the Committee.

We’re particularly proud to be passing this legislation under the leadership of one of its strongest champions, President Joe Biden. In the Senate, he was the guardian of this law – and he was the author of it. As a newish Member of Congress at the time, I was proud to follow his lead and the lead in the House then of Leader Schumer – now the distinguished Majority Leader in the Senate. So, this opportunity that we have for legislation whose provenance goes way back into the ‘90s. At that time, I was an appropriator, and after we passed the bill that had the Violence Against Women Act, it was our responsibility to make sure that it was funded properly. And that's been part of the continuing advocacy.

In 2013, the legislation was last reauthorized under the presidency of President Obama and the vice-presidency of Joe Biden, who, again, was taking the lead for the reauthorization of the legislation. It was a tough time. The bill passed first in the United States Senate – bipartisan in the United States Senate. The bill was passed. They sent it to the House. The House refused to take it up – Republican-controlled House refused to take it up. And then, they had their own bill. And their own bill said we are against violence against women, unless you happen to be Native American or an LGBTQ woman or an immigrant woman. Well, these are most vulnerable in terms of using violence against women. So, what happened was we persuaded the then Speaker, Mr. Boehner, to bring both bills to the Floor. Of course, the Senate-passed, bipartisan bill prevailed.

We had a big ceremony, participated in by Native American community, law enforcement community, Vice President Joe Biden, and signed by the President. So, here we are unable to get it reauthorized five years later in ‘18, under the current – the then majority and president. And here we are today, finally able to bring bipartisan legislation to the Floor.

And as I mentioned, for nearly three decades the Violence Against Women Act has been a transformative force for safety and security of American women. Since its passage, domestic violence rates have declined by nearly two thirds in America. Millions of women have gained access to protections from violence and abuse, and millions of survivors to essential services and justice.

But we cannot be complacent. One in three women today face domestic abuse. Isn't that a stunning figure? You wonder, how could it be? And partner violence is on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, as many women are forced to quarantine in homes that are not safe.

Every time the Congress has reauthorized VAWA, we have strengthened these protections for women, based on extensive consultation with survivors, victim service providers, Indian country, law enforcement and other experts. The reauthorization on the Floor today continues that progress. And, as has been said by Mr. Doggett, we cannot – we have to recognize the danger of the, shall we say, provisions in the bill that protect women from gun violence, specifically.

Among the lifesaving provisions, this authorization makes new investments in preventions, improved services for victims of domestic violence, improvements in the criminal justice response to gender-based violence and the health care system’s response, prevents intimate partner homicides and expands protections for victims and survivors – whether they are men or women. This isn't just about women, but it is the Violence Against Women Act, but it does protect anyone.

Democrats are particularly proud that this authorization improves the essential protections that I referenced that were objected to on the Republican bill in 2013, including women immigrants, LGBTQ and Native American women. And it specifically supports communities of color in a culturally sensitive way.

This reauthorization is bipartisan – happily. It is supported by 200 organizations, representing women, women’s groups, faith-based organizations, law enforcement, the public health and medical communities, civil rights groups – the list goes on. While it is unfortunate that we don't know what will happen in the Senate – we’re optimistic that the reauthorization can be successful on the other side of the Capitol and on the other side of the aisle.

With that, I urge a strong, bipartisan vote for this reauthorization so that we can advance justice, safety and dignity in America. Madam Speaker, the term VAWA has become synonymous with justice – Violence Against Women Act. I urge an ‘aye’ vote and I yield back the balance of my time. Thank you. Thank you, Mr. Chair.

