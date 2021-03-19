Representative Jacey Jetton Files Bill to Ban Federal Taxpayer-Funded Lobbying

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey

03/17/2021

AUSTIN – State Representative Jacey Jetton announces a bill prohibiting the State of Texas from hiring a lobbyist to petition the federal government. The bill would also preclude any state funds from being used to the same end.

“When we elect a representative, we elect a person to advocate on our behalf,” Jetton said. “The State of Texas has elected officials in the form of State Representatives, State Senators, a Governor, and additional elected officials who represent them in multiple capacities. Our constituents should not also have their tax dollars used to pay for lobbyists to go to DC and petition the federal government."

House Bill 2319 would prevent the State of Texas, or any of its elected officials and agencies, from hiring a registered lobbyist to lobby the federal government. The bill is Joint Authored by Representative Mayes Middleton (Wallisville) who has authored several bills that would prohibit tax-payer funded lobbying. Most notably, Middleton's HB 749 would prohibit local governments from hiring lobbyists to lobby the state government.

