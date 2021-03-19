Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative David Spiller Takes Oath of Office Tuesday; Files Eight Bills and Co-Authors Ten by Friday

Representative David Spiller Takes Oath of Office Tuesday; Files Eight Bills and Co-Authors Ten by Friday

by: Rep. Spiller, David
03/16/2021

AUSTIN, TX— Last week, Representative David Spiller was sworn in as a member of the Texas House of Representatives for the 87th Texas Legislature on Tuesday, March 9th. Following his oath of office, Rep. Spiller filed eight bills and co-authored ten bills in order to meet the bill filing deadline on Friday, March 12th.

“It is a great honor and blessing to have been officially sworn in as your State Representative for House District 68. Thank you for entrusting me to be your voice in the Texas House,” said Rep. Spiller.

Rep. Spiller has authored and co-authored bills that include, expanding rural broadband access, as well as telemedicine and telehealth, reducing taxes for businesses during emergencies, defending the right to life, protecting religious freedom, prohibiting gender modification of children, preventing males from participating in female sports, supporting public schools, expanding graduation alternatives for students, state-wide electric reform, agriculture land use protection, and supporting the 2nd Amendment.

“I am proud to have filed eight bills and co-authored ten bills that advance a rural conservative agenda and are aligned with the needs of House District 68,” explained Rep. Spiller.

For more information on these bills or to receive email updates on legislative progress, contact Rep. Spiller’s office at (512) 463-0526 or email David.Spiller@house.texas.gov.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.602

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0526

(512) 463-1011 Fax

Representative David Spiller Takes Oath of Office Tuesday; Files Eight Bills and Co-Authors Ten by Friday

