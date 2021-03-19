Minneapolis City Council Candidate Issues Statement on Violence at George Floyd Memorial Square
“The daily violence at George Floyd Memorial Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue feels like a deluge of brutal assaults, stabbings, and shootings. The violence on its face is disgusting, but what makes it so difficult to continue to accept is the fact that it does not have to happen.
“Yesterday, a 70-year-old woman was stabbed, while earlier this week a young girl was sexually assaulted at George Floyd Memorial Square, which has become a self-declared autonomous zone, where firefighters, police officers, and other law enforcement officials are prohibited.
“The intersection of 38th and Chicago and the surrounding area must be reopened immediately. Residents and small business owners in the 9th Ward deserve better, more responsive public safety outcomes. Unfortunately, what is lacking at this moment in time is competent and resolute leadership on the Minneapolis City Council that can match the needs and the will of the people.
“If you love this city as much as I do, I implore you to join me in rallying around the idea of re-opening the 38th and Chicago area. This does not mean that we ignore or forget the heinous murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. We simply must find a way to honor his life in an appropriate way that does not interfere with the safety, security and well being of residents and small business owners.
“This is why I propose the creation of a life-size monument at 38th and Chicago that honors the life of George Floyd, as well as shines a spotlight on our city’s need for social justice. If I am elected to represent the 9th Ward on the Minneapolis City Council, I also plan to pledge more than 20% of my annual salary to establish a scholarship fund for young Black men in my district at my alma mater, the University of Minnesota, which will go a long way to create real opportunities and systemic change.
“People are being killed at 38th and Chicago. The violence must stop immediately. Residents and business owners just can’t take it anymore.”
