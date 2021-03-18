CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of COVID Liability Protections from Florida Senate

3/18/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 72. Last week, the Senate Rules Committee merged health care liability protections into SB 72, which extends protections to general businesses. SB 72 will now go to the House for action.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Over the past few months, I have traveled from Pensacola to Miami to advocate for vital COVID liability protections for our state’s small businesses and health care workers. COVID-19 has changed everything, and it’s critical that we do all we can to protect and support our fellow Floridians and help Florida’s economy bounce back from this pandemic. This legislation will help ensure our businesses and health care facilities can function without being paralyzed by the fear of frivolous litigation. This is a big win for our state and I applaud the Florida Senate for moving this important legislation forward and thank President Simpson and Senator Brandes for their hard work on this critical issue.”

