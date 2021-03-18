Barbecue At Home Cues The Madness With Limited-Edition Meat Madness Box

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guests can enjoy hosting the best watch party and celebrate their favorite team compete with a limited-edition Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s specialty box, featuring fan-favorite classics such as St. Louis Ribs, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, Smoked Sausage, and more.

Available for purchase at BarbecueAtHome.com the barbecue retailer and meal subscription service’s March Madness themed party box includes restaurant-quality selections of high-quality meats to give fans the ultimate game-day spread with the convenience of cooking at home.

Meat Madness Box – 2.5lbs of jumbo wings, 24oz USDA-inspected ribeye steaks, premium 32oz pork chops, rack of St. Louis ribs, smoked sausage, jalapeno cheddar sausage and a 12oz complimentary double-smoked brisket pastrami sausage for $99.99.

“Our Meat Madness box is the perfect option for folks looking to host watch parties with their friends during basketball season. We bring restaurant-quality food to your kitchen so you can enjoy more quality time with friends and family cheering your team on during the tournament” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Free delivery is available on all orders of $99 or more and basketball fans putting their championship bracket together can find a variety of recipes featuring Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s everyday products to enhance their watch party festivities.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

