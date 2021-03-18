Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,486 in the last 365 days.

ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank Announce Retirements of Three Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEWBURGH, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: “ESBS”), the bank holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the retirements of directors Albert Pagano, David Freer and David Mesches. Mr. Freer’s retirement was effective as of March 16, 2021 and Messrs. Pagano’s and Mesches’ retirements will become effective May 18, 2021.

Philip Guarnieri, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our Company has always benefitted from having strong leadership from our Board of Directors. Albie Pagano, Dave Freer and Dave Mesches were each founding board members of Empire State Bank and have served on the Boards of the Bank, and later the Company when it was formed, since 2004. These gentlemen are pillars within the communities we serve and on behalf of the entire Empire State Bank community, we thank them for their valuable service over the years.”

About ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank

ES Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Empire State Bank which offers a wide range of financial services through its branch office network in Newburgh, Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. For more information about Empire State Bank, please visit www.esbna.com.

Contact: Philip Guarnieri
Chief Executive Officer
(845) 451-7802


Primary Logo

You just read:

ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank Announce Retirements of Three Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.