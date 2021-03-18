UNice Hair Announces Attractive Rewards That Users Can Win Through Video Submissions
UNice would like you to send your reviews to your friends and family and help them to select the right product for themselves.WESTFIELD CULVER CITY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNice would like to help everyone interested in getting the fashion products but afraid of getting fake/bad quality products from the industry. So now They want you to send us your reviews to your friends and family and help them to select the right product for themselves.
UNice Video Cash Reward
They all think that only feedback from used consumers is genuinely trustworthy that is the reason They are collecting these reviews only from those clients who purchased our products and can share genuine reviews. It works on a very simple principle if you ever used the products of UNice please capture your beautiful video review and post it on YouTube / Instagram or maybe both.
How you will earn the reward:
UNice offers rewards on the number of views that your video has, the more you get the views the more you will earn.For further details please visit UNice. You can send UNice your video link at UNice reviews.
Instructions for YouTube reviews:
The subject of your video must contain UNice.
The website URL of UNice should be mentioned in the description box.
The length of the video must be 3 minutes
The screen resolution must be 1920*93 /rectangle
Instructions for Instagram reviews:
You must tag UNicehair on Instagram
The website URL of UNice should be listed on top of the video
The length of the video must be between 15 to 30 sec.
The screen resolution must be 800*800 /square
Cash Reward
Every month on UNice's Instagram and YouTube channels, there are occasional gifts. Six lucky girls will be chosen to get free hair. Plus, if your photo is selected to be used as a product image, it will certainly award a free hair back. Please keep tuned to get free luxurious UNice hair.
Points
You can log in to your UNice account and put the reviews to earn points. Share your reviews on Instagram or Facebook. If you will put the text review you will get 100 points and on image review, it will be 300 points.
100 points=$1
300 points =$3
Commissions
For individuals who have monetization strategies to receive a commission, UNice provides an open and transparent forum. Today, using our affiliate services, you will receive a handsome amount of commissions, it has a clear process where you can recommend Unice to your friends/family, etc. If they purchase Unice's goods, you will get the reward. UNice affiliate offers people a Theyekly opportunity to get bonus cash. Get detailed information at the UNice affiliate program.
UNICE HAIR Easter DAY SALE 2021
Promotion Time:3.25-4.4
Promotion Activities:
Up to off over 269 get $22 off;
Up to off over 169 get $12 off;
Surprise: you can get a free gift on that day for each order!
New year new look! Buy more save more! Don’t forget to use the UNice coupon code to save more.
Shop the deals on human hair wigs including lace front wigs, headband wigs,5 x5 HD lace wigs, hair weave, lace closure, 3 bundles with closure, and more.
You may have heard or seen that UNice is offering Sezzle and Quadpay way to Buy Now & Pay later. Split your entire order into 4 interest-free payments over 6 Theyeks. No fees if you pay on time with zero impact on your credit. Easy to Use.
UNice Hair
UNice
+1 626-782-4321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter