GREENVILLE COUNTY WOMAN ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER SHE AND HER HUSBAND FAILED TO REPORT MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN INCOME

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Greenville County woman and charged her with six counts of tax evasion.

Barbara Johnson Snapp, 71, of Greenville, a former employee at a company in Spartanburg County, filed a fraudulent W-4 form with the company stating she was exempt from taxes being withheld from her pay, according to arrest warrants. From 2013 through 2018, Snapp and her spouse made $1,196,033 in state taxable income and she evaded paying $58,552 in state taxes, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Snapp faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. She is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300A Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.

