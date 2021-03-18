Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hiroshi Sasaki: Tokyo Olympics inventive head resigns over derogatory comment about Naomi Watanabe

Sasaki, who was the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies at this year’s Games, said he had told a planning group through a group chat that Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an “Olympig.”

“There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks,” Sasaki said in a statement issued through Games organizers in the early hours of Thursday. “I sincerely apologize to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents.”

Sasaki said he had told Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down.

Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto plan to address the matter at a news conference on Thursday, organizers said.

Sasaki’s resignation came swiftly after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported his remarks on Wednesday.

Last month, Yoshiro Mori stepped down from his role as president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee after causing a furore with sexist remarks when he said women talk too much.

Mori, 83, a former…

