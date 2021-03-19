CITY Furniture Tackles Pandemic's Challenges -- 2020 CSR Report Reflects Positive Impacts
National Top 25 furniture retailer CITY Furniture delivered a record year for positive community impact, new jobs and sales.TAMARAC, FLORIDA, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pandemic year that challenged companies to survive, Florida-based CITY Furniture thrived by focusing on a strong commitment to living its values. Capping a record year for positive community impact, new jobs and sales, the company, one of America’s Top 25 furniture retailers, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report.
“The pandemic changed everything. It made us rethink every aspect of our business and drove home the importance of staying true to our greater purpose: making the world a better place,” said Andrew Koenig, president of the 49-year-old, family-owned company, which has 30 stores and more than 2,400 associates. “That’s what drives us to constantly do better, make change, set examples, and take responsibility. Navigating 2020 only strengthened our commitment to taking care of our associates, our customers, our community and our environment,” Koenig added.
While CITY Furniture’s wide-ranging CSR initiatives -- including a 5% Giving Pledge, carbon-neutral 2040 Green Promise and innovative diversity and inclusion programs -- are more typical of large, national public companies, Koenig is a leader paving the way for regional companies to integrate CSR into their operations. “It’s the right thing to do – and a sound investment. People want to do business with and work for companies that share their values,” he said.
CITY Furniture’s 2020 CSR Report highlights how the company stepped up its efforts, responded to the pandemic and led with its values.
TACKLING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19
CITY Furniture moved quickly to ensure safety of its people, customers, and the community:
· With PPE scarce, the company repurposed its Kevin Charles Furniture factory in Mississippi into a mask-making facility, donating more than 55,000 masks to hospitals and other institutions.
· To take care of its team members, CITY Furniture expanded benefits, covering 100 percent of health insurance for those temporarily furloughed, providing no-cost COVID-19 testing, paid leave for those testing positive, and no-cost virtual medical/mental health consults.
· With new COVID-19 safety and operational measures in place, the company ramped up online and in-store innovations to meet rising demand as customers refreshed their homes to accommodate work, schooling and more family time. Results surpassed 2020 sales expectations.
IMPROVING COMMUNITIES, GIVING BACK
CITY Furniture put its resources and reach to work finding creative ways to help its more than 40 not-for-profit partners tackle crucial community needs:
· Surpassed its ongoing 5% Giving Pledge, which annually donates at least 5 percent of net profits.
· Put charities in the spotlight and rallied community support. In 2020, CITY Furniture raised more than $100,000 each for the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, Junior Achievement of South Florida and Covenant House Florida.
ADVANCING AN INCLUSIVE, DIVERSE WORKPLACE
Meaningful people programs are strengthening CITY Furniture’s culture of inclusion and diversity, and its commitment to continuous learning and career opportunities:
· Increased female and ethnic minority workforce and leadership.
· Created four new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) - The Black EthniCITY Network, La Casita, Women in the CITY and Young Professionals – to support CITY’s diverse workforce and ensure associates’ voices are heard.
· Delivered diversity and inclusion training to more than 2,000 associates and leaders at all levels.
· Launched Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Town Halls, partnering with the Urban League and Broward College.
· Invested $500,000 in employee recognition and contributed over $7.5 million in profit sharing and 401K match.
LEADING GREEN CHANGE
Marking major milestones toward its 2040 Green Promise to be carbon neutral by 2040, CITY Furniture:
· Ran 100 percent of its delivery fleet on natural gas, reducing greenhouse emissions by 45 percent.
· Broke records for the U.S. furniture industry’s most eco-friendly retail space.
· Adopted strategies to save over 7.2 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year, which prevented 11.2 million pounds of CO2 from being released.
· Recycled 99 percent of cardboard and plastic operational waste.
CITY Furniture operates 30 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach and in southwest and central Florida, plus 13 Ashley Furniture showrooms as the brand’s Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For information: www.cityfurniture.com.
# # #
Linda Lewis
Smith & Knibbs
+1 954-428-4477
llewis@smith-knibbs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter