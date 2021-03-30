Reviva Labs introduces a tag team of moisture barrier restoration: Calming Renewal Serum & Calming Rejuvenation Créme

Calming Renewal Serum and Calming Rejuvenation Creme Reviva Labs Logo

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs has released two new products within its Revitalizing skin care collection: a one-ounce Calming Renewal Serum ($32) and two-ounce Calming Rejuvenation Créme ($42). These products feature hemp oil, rose hip oil, and more as they target the skin’s moisture barrier – to calm, nourish, and revitalize your complexion.

This potent duo was designed to mitigate the deleterious effects of stressed skin (environmental, mask related, etc.) or lingering issues from prior harsh treatments that resulted in a debilitated moisture barrier. Each incorporates a unique combination of natural oils and extracts that specifically target typical inflammation triggers to calm the skin while each also nourishes and “restores” the skin.

Reviva’s Calming Renewal Serum combines K-Beauty with Ayurvedic medicinal herbs and modern cosmeceutical ingredients to offer unrivaled skin calming results. It includes Argan, Rosehip, JoJoba, and Hemp Oils along with Ashwagandha, Shiitake, Chinaberry, Turmeric, and Red Seaweed to bathe your skin in nourishing EFAs and beneficial plant extracts. Experience a skin “renewal” where your complexion appears more radiant and youthful. “This anhydrous serum is not only rich in EFAs, it also features other ingredients that deliver antioxidants, inflammation-reducing, and moisturizing elements to your skin,” says Jeri Trachtman, Vice President of Sales.

Reviva’s Calming Rejuvenation Créme is rich in nourishing essential fatty acids (EFAs), includes multiple omegas, and many additional skin-beneficial ingredients. Your skin will be drenched in antioxidants and inflammation-reducing compounds to calm and nourish your skin for a stunning, younger-looking complexion. “Rosehip Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Hemp Oil, Seabuckthorn, Manuka Honey, and Carrot Seed Oil – it’s a veritable who’s who of great skin care ingredients,” says Jeri Trachtman.

“These items were created to offer nourishing, calming, and protective benefits to promote a healthier skin barrier,” stated Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “I’m confident that those struggling with damaged moisture barriers will find relief with these two new products.” Reviva’s Calming Renewal Serum and Calming Rejuvenation Créme can be used together for a powerful one-two punch or they can easily integrate with other Reviva products to boost an existing skin care routine. These products are available now direct from Reviva Labs and will be available via all major natural product distributors.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and internationally. For over four decades Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva a leader in the natural skin care industry.