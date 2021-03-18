The 3Sixty Insights Global Executive Advisory Council’s Membership Grows with Industry Leaders from Well-Known Vendors

3Sixty Insights is pleased to share the names of executives at enterprise software vendors who recently became members of its Global Executive Advisory Council.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Sixty Insights is pleased to share the names of executives at enterprise software vendors who recently became members of its Global Executive Advisory Council. As they collaborate to identify the trends affecting them amidst a world of sea-change, members of the GEAC may become part of 3Sixty Insights’ research, participate in the benchmarking process, and explore best practices with peers.

“With the Council, 3Sixty Insights wants to create dynamic opportunities for strategic decision makers, vendors, and other stakeholders in enterprise software to exchange knowledge around issues facing the industry and discuss successes and challenges in the selection, purchase, implementation, and use of this technology,” said Nicholas Biron, founder and chief executive officer of 3Sixty Insights. “Therefore, the Council has been created as a space where both enterprise software vendors and end-users can collaborate entirely outside the selling process.”

Following is a list of recent additions to the GEAC:

• Marianne Langlois, Strategy and Offering Management Lead, Alight Solutions (NGA)

• Ernie Kueffner, Senior Vice President, Americas, Avature

• Mike Bollinger, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Cornerstone OnDemand

• Anne Fulton, Chief Executive Officer, Fuel50

• Theresa Harkins-Schulz, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Inspirus

• Rodney Turner, Director, Product Strategy and Evangelism, isolved

• Randy Cooper, Founder, Board Member, and Chief Strategy Officer, PeopleStrategy

• Balaji Rangachari, Vice President and Head, Services Business, Ramco Systems

• Ramesh Sivasubramanian, Vice President, Technology and Innovations, Ramco Systems

• Lilith Christiansen, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, SilkRoad Technology

• Debasis Dutta, Vice President and General Manager of Product, SumTotal

• Craig Fearon, Senior Product Director, SumTotal

Having recently broadened the analyst practice to include finance and enterprise resource planning, 3Sixty Insights expects membership in the GEAC to expand accordingly.

There is no financial obligation to join the GEAC. To be considered for membership, fill out the application.

About 3Sixty Insights

The buying cycle for enterprise technology shouldn’t be a power struggle between an organization’s various lines of business, financial and executive management departments, and IT. 3Sixty Insights is a research firm providing organizations with a deep understanding of how to bridge the gaps in perspectives and understanding between these stakeholders. Through our research into various domains of the enterprise, we continually unearth strategic approaches for streamlining the overall decision-making process, successfully managing solutions, and maximizing overall value from business software investments. Our goal is to furnish our clients and community with these insights, which are relevant to the systemic challenges they share. More information is available at www.3sixtyinsights.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest updates.

Media Contact:

Liz Koch

(617) 771-8358

press@3sixtyinsights.com

###