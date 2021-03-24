Ancillare, a Tier 1 Diversity Supplier, Sponsors DCAT 2021 Women’s Virtual Networking Breakfast
Ancillare, a woman-owned business serving top global biopharmaceutical companies, will sponsor the annual women’s networking event on March 24.
As a woman-owned business, Ancillare has a unique opportunity — and responsibility — to support women’s advancement in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.”HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, is proud to sponsor the DCAT Women's Networking Breakfast on Wednesday, March 24.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
Ancillare, a woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), is proud to sponsor the event, which is presented annually by DCAT’s Alliance for Industry Women Committee. This year, the event features keynote speaker Erica Dhawan, CEO and Co-Founder of strategy consulting company Cotential. During the live presentation, Dhawan will speak about effective collaboration as discussed in her book “Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence,” highlighting the skills needed to build stronger organizational cultures. Participants will learn how to solve problems and drive innovation by applying Connectional Intelligence (CxQ) to communication in the digital age.
“As a woman-owned business, Ancillare has a unique opportunity — and responsibility — to support women’s advancement in healthcare and pharmaceuticals,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to sponsor an event that promotes the power of engaged teams and innovative mindsets, which have been foundational to Ancillare’s growth.”
The Women’s Networking Breakfast, typically held during DCAT Week in New York City, is a members-only event for women in the pharmaceutical industry. This year, the virtual session will feature digital networking opportunities and a live Q&A with Dhawan.
Further details about the DCAT Women’s Networking Breakfast are available at https://dcat.org/wnb.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with a corporate office in the United States, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
