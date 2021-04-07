The Radicati Group Releases “Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market, 2021-2025”
APT Protection solutions continues to see strong adoption among organizations of all sizes
APT solutions are seeing rapid adoption as all organizations are highly concerned about zero-day threats and highly targeted malicious attacks.”PALO ALTO, CA, US, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market, 2021-2025” provides an in depth analysis of the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection market. Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection solutions offer detection, prevention and possible remediation of zero-day threats and persistent malicious attacks. APT Protection solutions may include but are not limited to: sandboxing, reputation networks, threat intelligence management and reporting, forensic analysis and more. The study provides an analysis of the market, including vendor installed base and revenue market share, four-year market forecasts, as well as revenue breakouts by region and business size.
The study includes a detailed analysis of key vendors, including: Bitdefender, Cisco, ESET, FireEye, Forcepoint, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos, Symantec, and VMware Carbon Black.
APT solutions are seeing rapid adoption across organization of all sizes and industry segments, as all organizations are increasingly concerned about zero-day threats and highly targeted malicious attacks. The worldwide market revenue for APT Protection solutions is expected to grow from over $5.9 billion in 2021, to over $12.4 billion by 2025.
About The Radicati Group, Inc.
The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.
The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.
