Nominations are now OPEN for 100 NYC SMBs to win one of 100 Thank You Prizes worth $10 000 each.

Silver Lining's Global Movement - Thank You Small Business

I Love NYC SMB is an initiative of Thank You Small Business aiming to celebrate and support small business owners for all that they do.

When I saw small businesses and NYC - two of my favorite things - struggling, I knew we had to do something. I Love NYC SMB is an act of love to the SMBs that have given so many of us, so much.” — Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Small Biz Silver Lining