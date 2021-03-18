Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size to Reach USD 15.65 Billion in 2028 | Technological advancements and Emergence of Artificial Intelligence will Drive the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Cognitive Assessment and Training market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Cognitive assessment and training solutions and programs have been witnessing increasing demand due to rise in literacy rates and improved economic conditions among a growing population, especially in developing economies. These programs and tests help students and other users to determine their psychological functions and pace at which information can be processed by the brain. Tests are carried out to determine a person's ability to learn by identifying their strengths and weaknesses, and then, appropriate assessment and training helps them to overcome their weaknesses.

Companies are developing brain training solutions and programs, but the clinical approval process is lengthy, which is a key factor expected to restrain adoption of cognitive assessment technologies. In addition, the time required to develop complex algorithms is lengthy. Increase in number of individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer's, and other cognitive dysfunctions is expected to support demand for more advanced testing solutions and programs going ahead.

COVID-19 has increased the need for social distancing, which has spurred adoption of online cognitive tests. The pandemic resulted in various organizations shifting towards adoption of digital technologies as well as online operations. Rapid adoption of smartphones in cognitive assessment and clinical research for data collection, patient recruitment, health management, and symptom monitoring, particularly during the outbreak of COVID-19, is another key factor supporting growth of the market.

In November 2019, Philips launched its first clinical product for helping cognitive assessments in the U.S. The company’s ‘IntelliSpace Cognition’ offers healthcare professionals in the U.S. a powerful aid for cognitive impairment assessment due to neurological conditions. The assessment uses Artificial Intelligence and Philips cloud-based HealthSuite Digital Platform to automate and enhance existing neuropsychological tests, thereby providing new understanding for clinicians treating patients with debilitating neurological conditions.

Large enterprises are using cognitive assessment and training to recruit suitable candidates for their organizations. Assessment helps companies to predict job performance of a candidate and test various qualities that the company requires for a particular position. Cognitive assessment and training tools not only help the company avoid bad decisions, but also enable improvement in self-awareness of existing employees. These programs enhance team development and enables planning and career development.

Mental activities and exercises help in reducing risks of age-related diseases such as dementia. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and increasing incidence of memory loss and other diseases such as Alzheimer’s is projected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Cognitive assessments help in detecting brain disease in a potential patient and aids in diagnosing stage and progression.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of these tools and programs in education sector in countries in the region. Rising adoption of cognitive assessment and training in schools and colleges due to rapid proliferation of tablets and smartphones is a key factor expected to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific market, with significantly high revenue share contribution from countries such as India and China.

Key players in the market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Assessment Data Management Data Analysis and Reporting Cognitive Training Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions) Services Training and Support Consulting

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Trials Learning Research Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Healthcare and Life Sciences Education Corporate Others (Sports and Government & Defense)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



