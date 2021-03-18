Telmisartan Market to Generate $4.25 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in awareness related to high blood pressure treatment options, and rise in hypertension among people worldwide drive the growth of the global telmisartan market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. Manufacturing activities of telmisartan tablets have been affected by lockdown measures implemented by governments.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Telmisartan Market garnered $3.45 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $4.25 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in awareness related to high blood pressure treatment options, and rise in hypertension among people worldwide drive the growth of the global telmisartan market. However, shortages in tablets of telmisartan restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in developing regions is projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of telmisartan tablets have been affected by lockdown measures implemented by governments. In addition, there were restrictions on raw material procurement.

However, the distribution activities have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic up to a limited extent. Drug stores and retail pharmacies were open for limited hours of the day during the lockdown. The online deliveries were completely closed down.

During the post-lockdown, manufacturing activities would gain momentum, the online deliveries would begin, and drug stores and pharmacies would begin their distribution throughout the day.

By indication, the hypertension segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly 90% of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cardiovascular risk reduction segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global telmisartan market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacies segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global telmisartan market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Aurobindo Pharma, Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Cipla Inc., Sanofi, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Zydus Cadila.

