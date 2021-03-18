HUD REPORT TO CONGRESS: HOMELESSNESS INCREASED FOR FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW; RACIAL INEQUITIES PERSIST

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a single night in January 2020, roughly 580,000 people were experiencing homelessness in the United States. Sixty-one percent were staying in sheltered locations and the remainder—more than 226,000 people—were in unsheltered locations: on the street, in abandoned buildings, or in other places not suitable for human habitation. This marks the fourth year in a row that the number of people experiencing homelessness who are unsheltered has grown (up 7 percent from 2019). These findings and more appear in Part 1 of HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress (AHAR), which is produced by Abt Associates.

This portion of the report provides point-in-time estimates, offering a snapshot of homelessness—both sheltered and unsheltered—based on one-night counts conducted during the last 10 days of January each year, thus predating the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, a second, more comprehensive report will be released later in the year. CongreAdditional findings in Part 1 include:



Unsheltered homelessness continues to increase, driven by unsheltered homelessness among people who are not part of a family. The total number of people experiencing homelessness increased by 2 percent between 2019 and 2020. However, the number of unsheltered individuals increased much more—by 7 percent—while the number of sheltered individuals remained largely unchanged. Increases in the unsheltered population occurred across all geographic categories.





A few months after these data were collected, COVID-19 forced communities to balance the needs and the safety of people experiencing homelessness. Physical distancing requirements could often only be accomplished by reducing shelter capacity, likely exacerbating the recent growth in unsheltered homelessness.

“While the longitudinal data that will be released later in the year in Part 2 of the AHAR will provide a fuller picture of the impact of the pandemic on the shelter system, these point-in-time data provide critical information on pre-COVID trends, most notably on the recent increase in the unsheltered population,” says project director and Abt senior associate Meghan Henry. “But, as we work to produce Part 2, we already know that those disproportionately affected by homelessness have also been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and its follow-on effects in the economy. We need to center racial equity in this country’s systemic approach to addressing homelessness.”

Read the full report.

