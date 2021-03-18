Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800)437-2398 or (647)792-1240. The webcast will be accessible at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


Primary Logo

