Nord Security launches Nord Account to bring a unified sign-in process and MFA to its products

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN is proud to announce a new feature — Nord Account, a secure and simplified way to use and manage accounts of the Nord family products. Nord Account is a platform that unifies the login and sign-up process across NordVPN , the world’s leading VPN service provider, NordPass , a next-generation password manager, and NordLocker , an end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. Additionally, with the launch of Nord Account, Nord is starting to introduce the MFA sign-in process.



“Since the Nord suite of cybersecurity services is expanding, the time has come to introduce a new centralized solution that will help our users manage their accounts in a hassle-free way from a single place,” says Vykintas Maknickas, Product Strategist at NordVPN. “We’re following the industry standards, where platforms similar to Nord Account are used by tech giants.”

How the user benefits from Nord Account

One account instead of multiple.

Seamless experience.

The same unified user authentication process for all products.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Centralized account management. Nord Account allows users to see all their active subscriptions to Nord products in one place, extend or cancel them, see the billing history, download apps, change account preferences, and read the latest security reports.

Ability to authenticate input-constrained devices remotely.

Log in with a simple click of a button. If a user is logged in to their Nord Account in a browser, NordVPN, NordPass, and/or NordLocker will recognize the user’s data and will let them log in with one click.



How Nord Account works

Nord Account works with NordVPN , NordPass , and NordLocker individually, as a mix of any two, or all three combined.

For existing users, a Nord product account will be automatically transferred to Nord Account, so there’s no need to register again or manually change account details. Users just need to look for ‘Log in with Nord Account’ in their Nord product apps or create their Nord Account here .

The technology behind Nord Account

To act as a centralized identity provider and authorization server for Nord products and services, Nord Account is built on the OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect 1.0 protocols. “Once logged in to Nord Account in their default browser, users won’t need to enter their password to log in to Nord apps,” explains Vykintas Maknickas. “This is a future-proof technology, and Nord Security is the only provider on the market to use such efficient and high-level standards. Hopefully, we’re starting a new era of login security.”

“With Nord Account, we also hope to reduce the password burden for our users and help them to avoid password reuse, which might result in credential stuffing attacks,” Vykintas Maknickas points out.

Future plans

In the nearest future, Nord Account will offer its users to log in using third-party logins, such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft, making it even smoother and quicker for new users to register and for existing ones to log in. Together with the roll-out of a single Nord Account, Nord is starting to introduce MFA sign-on to all its products. The new feature will be released gradually on all platforms and products.

“Nord Account is planning to support security keys, such as YubiKey, which offer strong MFA,” says Vykintas Maknickas. “And we’re not going to stop here. Additional multi-factor authentication methods, such as biometrics, will be implemented soon. The industry is moving towards passwordless flows, and we’re striving to keep up.”

