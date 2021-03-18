San Leandro to Offer FREE Rides-On-Demand to COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments for San Leandro Residents 60+
Rides expected to launch Monday, March 22, 2021
We want to do our part to help aging San Leandro residents get access to the vaccine. A key step is getting them there safely.”SAN LEANDRO, CA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the City of San Leandro announced it will offer all San Leandro residents ages 60 and over FREE rides-on-demand transportation to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Alameda County through its FLEX RIDES program. Alameda County seniors are currently a priority to receive the vaccination as part of California’s Phase 1B distribution plan. The city has heard from its residents a desire to access the many Alameda County vaccination sites, but many have shared that they lack access to senior-friendly transportation to get there.
— Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter
San Leandro was the first to ask for the opportunity to use its Alameda County Transportation Commission funds for same-day rides-on-demand services to subsidize these vaccine-related rides. The city is home to approximately 12,000 seniors over the age of 60.
Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter said “We want to do our part to help aging San Leandro residents get access to the vaccine. A key step is getting them there safely.” She added, “As the San Leandro Mayor and Chair of the Alameda County Transportation Commission, I understand the practical power of these intergovernmental relationships and how they can serve our community-especially in the time of crisis.”
San Leandro’s FLEX RIDES is an on-demand program funded by the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC) and in partnership with GoGo Grandparent. ACTC uses Measure B/BB revenue to subsidize rideshare trips for members needing to travel to specific locations or locations outside of San Leandro. It is free to join. Members will receive up to four one-way trips to receive the COVID vaccine at no charge and will be asked to provide proof of vaccination appointments. Regular trips for FLEX RIDES members receive a $20 subsidy.
Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan added “This is a creative solution for our priority senior population with limited transportation abilities to get vaccinated. I hope other cities with senior transportation programs will follow suit and get all of our seniors vaccinated from this deadly virus.”
Mayor Russo Cutter added, “We are thankful to Supervisor Wilma Chan and State Senator Nancy Skinner for championing senior programs in Alameda County. Their work helps ensure that our local seniors can access the vaccine they need to protect their health and that vital transportation services remain fully funded.”
While San Leandro’s FLEX RIDES program provides concierge services for rides with services like UBER, rides reserved directly on ridesharing apps will not qualify. San Leandro residents can utilize the transportation services by becoming a member of the FLEX RIDES Program. Residents are invited to call 510-577-3462 or email SLRec@sanleandro.org to join.
Vaccine appointments are available for people with a high chance of exposure, high-risk, and those 65 or older. Residents can sign up at www.myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. In addition, more information can be found at https://covid-19.acgov.org/index.page.
###
