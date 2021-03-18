Johnson Venture Partners (JVP) announces industry veteran Bob Cramer as General Partner
Fund increased to $10 Million and will focus on high tech and healthcare ventures
I am honored to have Bob as my partner in the Fund as his contribution has been invaluable to our growth and success during the last year.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Venture Partners (JVP), a micro venture capital fund investing in high-growth startups in the Southeast, has announced industry veteran Bob Cramer as a General Partner. JVP seeks long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of startup companies with high potential for growth to acquisition, IPO, or other liquidity event. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm has an emphasis on early-stage B2B SaaS, healthcare, and fintech companies in a region full of promise and innovation.
— Matt Johnson, JVP’s founder and managing partner
“I am honored to have Bob as my partner in the Fund as his contribution has been invaluable to our growth and success during the last year,” said Matt Johnson, JVP’s founder and managing partner. “Bob brings tremendous passion to seed investing. His innate interest in innovation, his engagement with founders, and his tangible, hands-on startup knowledge positions us well for the future.”
Cramer is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur with more than 35 years’ experience in building, running, and investing in technology companies. Bob is best known as founder, long-time CEO and Chairman of A.D.A.M., Inc, a health and anatomical information provider, that he spearheaded through inception in 1990 to the company’s IPO in 1995 and eventual sale in 2011.
For the past five years, Cramer has been one of the most active angel investors in the Atlanta area. He currently has more than 25 active investments including many leading Atlanta-area companies such as SmartPM, Caretrack, Green Boom, Cue Intelligence, Shotcall.io, Corstrata, Acivilate, and VIVA Finance.
“My work with Matt over the last year has been extremely rewarding.” said Cramer. “In the midst of the pandemic, we made six new investments in the Fund, substantially grew our assets under management, and relocated our headquarters to Atlanta. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish in the next few years being in the heart of the southeast’s growing technology boom.”
With the addition of Cramer to the team, Johnson Venture Partners seeks to grow the Fund size to $10 million. JVP’s unique evergreen business model makes it a perfect investment vehicle for high-net-worth individuals and family offices seeking to participate in the venture capital asset class with substantial portfolio diversification and a concentrated southeast regional focus.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Matt Johnson or Bob Cramer, please contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.
# # #
About Johnson Venture Partners (JVP)
Johnson Venture Partners (JVP) is an evergreen, micro venture capital fund investing in high-growth startups in the Southeast. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of startup companies with high potential for growth to acquisition, IPO, or other liquidity event. JVP is based in Atlanta, GA.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn