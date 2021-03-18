RecoverUp announce a long-COVID clinical trial using a combination of key nutrients and plant bioactives
RecoverUp will be carrying out a clinical trial with volunteers who have been experiencing (self reported) long-COVID symptoms to measure over time whether a formula of vitamins, minerals and plant bioactives can help support the normal function of the immune system.
Would you be interested in taking part in a clinical trial for the treatment of long-COVID symptoms with the use of key nutrients and plant bioactives?
Evidence in a recent report reviewing Nutritional Immunology science has shown that combinations of key nutrients and plant bioactives could, at the right dosage, help facilitate recovery in people with long-COVID (also referred to as long haul COVID, post COVID syndrome, post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), and post-acute COVID-19 syndrome).
Focused around the immunological functionality of key nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and plant bioactives, the report proposes a four-pronged approach to improving long-COVID symptoms.
Using this four-pronged approach, RecoverUp by Better Nutritional Science Ltd carried out a small feasibility study in early 2021. The anecdotal evidence collected from this study showed positive effects in “supporting the normal function of the immune system” in 5 of the 7 participants.
Better Nutritional Science’s lead researcher Calum Scott said, “Whilst this was a small feasibility study, the results offer a promising ‘proof of concept’ that we hope will support the initiation of a larger clinical trial.”
RecoverUp are therefore now looking to carry out a larger clinical trial with volunteers who have been experiencing (self reported) long-COVID symptoms to measure over time whether a formula of vitamins, minerals and plant bioactives can help support the normal function of the immune system.
As the clinical trial will be self-reporting (due to social distancing precautions), persons from any part of the world could be eligible to join.
If you would be interested in taking part in this clinical trial, you can sign up here. You will be asked to provide contact details, and answer two short questions.
PLEASE NOTE, completing the sign up form is an expression of interest and confirms you would like to be kept updated with more information. It does not mean you have been enrolled in the trial yet.
CONFIDENTIALITY: Your PERSONAL INFORMATION is strictly confidential and WILL NOT be shared with any third party, unless WITH YOUR CONSENT.
If you have any questions regarding the clinical trial, please email support@recoverup.co.uk.
-ENDS-
Calum Scott
Better Nutritional Science Ltd
+44 131 605 0168
support@recoverup.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn