Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,620 in the last 365 days.

Anouk Govil’s Newly Upgraded Kayaking Blog Website Picks Up Steam Online

VENTURA, CA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently revamped version of a popular kayaking-focused website by outdoor aficionado Anouk Govil has achieved higher-than-expected ratings since its early 2021 launch, according to Govil.

The updated website, Version 2.0, can be found at www.anoukgovilkayaking.com. Govil said she decided to upgrade the original site, which made its debut in 2020, after noticing that it had attained many first-page rankings in a short period of time. The newly updated site now offers more of the user-friendly features that fans have requested. Due in part to these improvements, Version 2.0 received more than double the expected number of visitors in the first month after its launch, according to Govil.

Govil said the goal of the website is to give readers ideas about where to go kayaking during spring through fall seasons. Govil, who makes a living as an entrepreneur, enjoys spending her free time kayaking in Colorado’s waterways but also loves California’s many iconic kayaking spots. She uses the website to highlight these kayaking paradises, ranging from Monterey Bay to Lake Sonoma.

In addition to painting a picture of the best places to go kayaking, Govil’s website offers a variety of tips for making the most of every kayaking trip. For instance, readers can learn about how to handle water-related emergencies, how to use paddle leashes, and even what clothes to wear when going kayaking. The website additionally highlights kayaking dangers and hazards that individuals should not ignore when planning to go out on the water. For instance, kayakers should avoid waterways that are not appropriate for their individual skill levels, Govil said.

Through the website, readers can additionally learn about the many physical and mental benefits of kayaking. All in all, through the website, readers can find out how to experience the most exciting yet safe kayaking adventures in the months ahead, according to Govil

Anouk Govil
Anouk Govil
email us here

You just read:

Anouk Govil’s Newly Upgraded Kayaking Blog Website Picks Up Steam Online

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.