Anouk Govil’s Newly Upgraded Kayaking Blog Website Picks Up Steam Online

VENTURA, CA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently revamped version of a popular kayaking-focused website by outdoor aficionado Anouk Govil has achieved higher-than-expected ratings since its early 2021 launch, according to Govil.

The updated website, Version 2.0, can be found at www.anoukgovilkayaking.com. Govil said she decided to upgrade the original site, which made its debut in 2020, after noticing that it had attained many first-page rankings in a short period of time. The newly updated site now offers more of the user-friendly features that fans have requested. Due in part to these improvements, Version 2.0 received more than double the expected number of visitors in the first month after its launch, according to Govil.

Govil said the goal of the website is to give readers ideas about where to go kayaking during spring through fall seasons. Govil, who makes a living as an entrepreneur, enjoys spending her free time kayaking in Colorado’s waterways but also loves California’s many iconic kayaking spots. She uses the website to highlight these kayaking paradises, ranging from Monterey Bay to Lake Sonoma.

In addition to painting a picture of the best places to go kayaking, Govil’s website offers a variety of tips for making the most of every kayaking trip. For instance, readers can learn about how to handle water-related emergencies, how to use paddle leashes, and even what clothes to wear when going kayaking. The website additionally highlights kayaking dangers and hazards that individuals should not ignore when planning to go out on the water. For instance, kayakers should avoid waterways that are not appropriate for their individual skill levels, Govil said.

Through the website, readers can additionally learn about the many physical and mental benefits of kayaking. All in all, through the website, readers can find out how to experience the most exciting yet safe kayaking adventures in the months ahead, according to Govil

